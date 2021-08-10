HELOISE: Turn around, don't drown

Dear Readers: Have you heard the lifesaving driver's mantra "Turn Around, Don't Drown" where you live? We've heard it here in Texas. This is the middle of hurricane season, and that can mean torrential rains and wind, lightning strikes, debris falling, tree limbs, the list goes on.
The problem with standing water in the road from heavy rains is there's often no accurate way to tell how deep the water is. Driving through it is extremely dangerous. Your car could get stuck, you'd flood and ruin the engine, and the car may be swept away. It could even turn upside down. These waters are powerful; more powerful than you might realize.
The National Weather Service (www.weather.gov), the U.S. Department of Transportation (www.transportation.gov) and the Federal Highway Administration (www.fhwa.dot.gov) all have more information on Turn Around, Don't Drown. — Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: Are you or anyone in your family experiencing hearing loss? Is communicating on the telephone difficult, if not impossible? Take heart -- there's a fix: the captioned telephone.
You can read the text of everything the caller is saying on a bright screen. You might find these telephones at little or no cost to you. Look for them online, or ask your telephone service provider. -- Heloise
Ask and you shall receive
Dear Readers: Well, summer flew by, and now it's time for back to school, and hopefully back to a sense of normalcy. Got your student ID card? You can use your student ID to rack up the savings. Restaurants, athletic stores, movie theaters and a multitude of online retailers offer student discounts. The options can be endless.
But the hitch? You might have to inquire about discounts. They aren't necessarily advertised. Don't be afraid to ask. The money is there for you to save.
And teachers, you're in this too! Take advantage of discounts for books, travel, rental cars ... the possibilities are endless. — Heloise
FURNITURE FUNDING
Dear Heloise: I was in the market for some furniture. At the store, the salesperson offered me the floor models of the couch and loveseat that I wanted -- for a savings of $300! It's something to consider. -- Marie H., via email
Maria, the store may have the ability to steam clean the furniture. Inquire about that. -- Heloise
A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME
Dear Heloise: I no longer use the term "makeup." I'm not "making up" for anything; I am enhancing my own beauty. Enhancements. -- Heather O. in Texas
Turning circle
Dear Heloise: Let your readers be aware: When an 18-wheeler is turning right from, say, an access road into a driveway, he will need to turn from the middle lane, not the right lane.
Do not get stuck in the right lane when the truck is turning. It can get dangerous. — Mike W., via email
PICK IT UP
Dear Readers: Here is a new trend from Sweden: plogging. This is picking up litter and debris on the road while jogging! It's good for you and good for the environment. -- Heloise
THAT'S TRUE
Dear Heloise: I will leave you with wise words my father taught me: Money screams; wealth whispers. -- John G. in Connecticut
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
