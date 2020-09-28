HELOISE: Unclog that shower head

Dear Readers: Have you noticed that your shower head no longer shoots out a steady stream of water? Minerals from hard water may have clogged up the holes. Before you call a plumber, try this first:
If you can remove the shower head, totally submerge it in a bowl of hot vinegar. After the vinegar has dissolved the buildup, use an old toothbrush or toothpick to loosen any remaining clogs.
If you can't remove the shower head, fill a sturdy plastic bag with vinegar and secure it with a rubber band, tape or tie, so the shower head is submerged in the vinegar. Letting it soak overnight is best.
After either cleaning method, you should have a full, strong stream of water. This is only one of dozens of cleaning methods that can be found in my six-page vinegar pamphlet. Order by visiting www.Heloise.com or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. And speaking of shower time, after shampooing your hair, rinse with white vinegar added to a cup of water. Your hair will be soap residue free, shiny and healthy-looking. — Heloise
Fast facts
Dear Readers: Here are some uses for washed plastic pill bottles:
• To hold lotions, shampoo, conditioners, mouthwash, etc., for a weekend trip.
• To store nails, screws and tacks.
• To hold jewelry while at the gym.
• To organize craft items.
• To hold spare change. — Heloise
Sticky stickers
Dear Heloise: Since manufacturers insist on using price stickers that are difficult to remove, I've found that heating the sticker with my hair dryer on a warm setting loosens the glue so the sticker lifts off easily. — Abby in Tennessee
DONATE TO FOOD BANKS
Dear Heloise: During these difficult economic times, many people have had to visit a food bank who may never have had to before. I have been fortunate that I didn't lose my job, so I decided one way that I could help is when I buy groceries, I look for buy one, get one free sales and donate the extra one to my local food bank. -- Tessie in Florida
Lampshade dusting
Dear Heloise: My lampshades need a good dusting. I've been putting off this unpleasant job for far too long. Is there an easy way to clean them? — Christine in New Mexico
Christine, there are a few dust-busting methods you can try. For pleated lampshades, either use a clean paintbrush to whisk off the dust or vacuum it off with the dusting-brush attachment.
For flat shades, a lint roller works great, or blow the dust off with your hair dryer. — Heloise
P.S. A clean paintbrush also can remove dust from blinds, curved furniture and computer keyboards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!