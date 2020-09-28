HELOISE: Unclog that shower head

Dear Readers: Have you noticed that your shower head no longer shoots out a steady stream of water? Minerals from hard water may have clogged up the holes. Before you call a plumber, try this first:

If you can remove the shower head, totally submerge it in a bowl of hot vinegar. After the vinegar has dissolved the buildup, use an old toothbrush or toothpick to loosen any remaining clogs.

If you can't remove the shower head, fill a sturdy plastic bag with vinegar and secure it with a rubber band, tape or tie, so the shower head is submerged in the vinegar. Letting it soak overnight is best.

After either cleaning method, you should have a full, strong stream of water. And speaking of shower time, after shampooing your hair, rinse with white vinegar added to a cup of water. Your hair will be soap residue free, shiny and healthy-looking. — Heloise

Fast facts

Dear Readers: Here are some uses for washed plastic pill bottles: