HELOISE: Unforgettable coleslaw

Do you enjoy easy-to-make recipes during the long, hot summer days? Then you'll love my pamphlet "Heloise's Fantabulous Vinegar Hints and More." You'll find an assortment of uses for vinegar and recipes that are easy to make. To get a copy, send $5, along with a stamped, self-addressed (75 cents) long envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Don't slave over a stove in the summer's heat. Instead, use one of my many hints to make serving dinner easier and more enjoyable. —Heloise

Lovely bunch of coconuts

Dear Heloise: While I love fresh coconut, I hate prying the meat part out of the shell. I always drain the coconut of its juices before trying to get at the meat part. Is that what makes it difficult to remove the coconut inside the shell? — Sandy S., Santa Fe, New Mexico

Sandy, here's a hint for you: First, drain the juice. Put the coconut in the oven (using 350 F as your temperature) for about 18-23 minutes. Remove the coconut from the oven and wrap in a very heavy towel. Use a hammer to pound the heck out of the coconut, until it cracks open. Use a clean flat-head screwdriver or ice pick to remove the coconut pieces. — Heloise

ROASTED CHICKEN HINT