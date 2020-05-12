Heloise: Update online posts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: I have a request for all your fans who use social media. There are many posts about missing children and adults. People share these without clicking on the post. Often, it will indicate that the person has been found. If so, do their family a favor and delete or hide the post. I saw one that was several years old. You also can search online for their name. Again, you will often find out that the person has been found. — Gene I., Dayton, Ohio

Leaking batteries

Dear Heloise: Over the past few years I have purchased both AA and AAA batteries from a very well-known company. I have found them to leak out the bottom over time.

I called and spoke to customer service, and they asked me what type of equipment it was in and how much it cost. One claim was for $70 for a high-end flashlight and another was for a $40 alarm clock. They sent me a check for the damaged equipment. I thought I would let you know my experiences. — D. Hansel, Houston, Texas

D, many companies will issue a refund if their product damages a customer's possessions. They also generally welcome remarks about their products, whether good or bad, because this helps them perfect the products they sell. — Heloise

PROTECTING THE ENVIRONMENT