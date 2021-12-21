HELOISE: Use fast-food extras

Dear Readers: When you order from a fast-food restaurant and go through a drive-thru, the meal usually comes with plastic utensils, napkins, condiments, straws, and salt and pepper packets. Don't throw these items out, even if you are not going to use them for that meal. Instead, save them to take when you are picnicking or camping, or put them in a lunch bag for school or work. — Heloise
Cutting board reminder
Dear Readers: During the rest of this holiday season, you still will be having large family gatherings. And your cutting board will get a workout when preparing all those meals. Don't forget that bacteria grows on plastic and wood cutting boards. After each use, wash and sanitize it to remove bacteria. Here's how to do it well: Wash the board in hot, soapy water. Then soak it for two minutes in a solution of 3 tablespoons of household bleach and 1 gallon of water. Rinse and dry with a paper towel or air-dry. — Heloise
Blueberry pancake hint
Dear Heloise: I read your column from Laura M. from Hillsboro, Oregon, about making pancakes. I would like to share my solution. I live alone, so I don't make big batches of pancakes. I buy a box of blueberries, wash them and roll them in a tea towel to dry as much as possible. Then I lay them in a single layer on a paper towel on a cookie sheet and freeze them. After they are frozen, I put what I need for one pancake in a plastic zip-top bag.
When I make my pancakes, I pour enough batter out for my one pancake then put my berries on top, then cover them with more batter. This might solve her problem of missing her blueberry pancakes. I hope you can use this hint. I also use this method for making banana pancakes by slicing the bananas on top of the batter. — Nancy Hyneman, Princeton, Indiana
STINKY PLASTIC CONTAINERS
Dear Readers: Plastic containers are good for food storage, but they can retain a smelly odor from the food. Here's how to get rid of it. Fill the container with half household vinegar and half water. Allow this to sit overnight. Rinse thoroughly with hot, soapy water and air-dry. Store these containers with the lids off to prevent a stale smell.
Vinegar is a great, effective product for lots of household jobs, including cleaning, deodorizing and cooking. To learn more, check out my six-page pamphlet full of vinegar uses. Get a copy by visiting www.Heloise.com or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To refresh the toilet bowl, pour a cup or so of white vinegar inside for about five minutes, then quick-scrub and flush. -- Heloise
Is wild rice actually rice?
Dear Readers: Wild rice is the grain of a tall grass that grows in water in North America's Great Lakes region. It's also known as water rice. You normally buy it mixed with white rice. Here's how to use this chewy, nutty-flavored rice. Boil or bake it. Add onions, butter, mushrooms or sliced almonds to enhance it. Wild rice is a great accompaniment to duck and game. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
