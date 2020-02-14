Heloise: Use those coupons!

Dear Heloise: Tell the lady whose husband doesn't like using coupons (he feels it makes them look poor or cheap) to use self-checkout. No one will know they use coupons. However, I agree that using coupons is nothing but smart. Some manufacturers may put out coupons instead of lowering prices and certainly expect customers to use them. — Mary, via e-mail

Travel hint

Dear Heloise: Whenever I prepare for my return trip home, I always wipe down the soles of my shoes with disposable anti-bacterial wipes before placing them in a plastic bag and packing them back in my suitcase. This prevents any dirt and germs from getting on my other items. — Debbie in New Hampshire

Payroll fraud

Dear Heloise: There is a new scam that is occurring with increasing frequency. The human resources department of a business receives an email from an employee requesting a change in their automatic deposit at work. The problem is that the employee did not send the request; a scammer did. The money is funneled to the scammer's account at another bank. If your paycheck doesn't show up in your bank account, call your HR department to find out why. — Kathy F. in Pennsylvania

Naughty cats