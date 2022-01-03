HELOISE: Use up that leftover food!

Dear Heloise: I looked in the refrigerator last night and realized that I had a lot of leftover food from the holidays. Some leftover roast beef, cranberry sauce, fresh tomatoes, cake and much more were crowding my shelves. It was a little of "this" and a lot of "that."

Since I hate wasting food, my family and I hauled everything out, heated up some of the food, left some cold and gave a generous portion of roast to the dog. We dined on all the leftovers. Actually, it was fun because we got to taste a bit of the holidays all over again, and as crazy as the meal was, we loved it. We set out the pears from a fruit basket, some homemade chili, pasta salads, along with some delicious cheese, and included the chocolate candy my brother sent us. My teenage son invited two of his friends to join us, and there was more than enough to go around. I'm convinced teenage boys don't eat food; they just inhale it.