HELOISE: Using a generator safely

Dear Readers: Hurricane season doesn't end until the last day of November. If you're in a storm and the electrical power goes out, you might want or need to use a portable back-up generator. Just be careful.

They emit the poisonous gas carbon monoxide, which is colorless, odorless and deadly. The CDC (www.CDC.gov) implores us:

• Never use a portable generator indoors or in the garage, even with the doors and windows open.

• Keep the generator outside at least 20 feet away from your home, doors and windows, pointing the exhaust away from the house.

Hundreds of people die or become ill every year from improperly using a portable back-up generator. Read the manual and follow the directions to the letter. — Heloise

Letter of laughter — say what?

Dear Heloise: My wife and I had a misunderstanding recently and I told her, "Even after 40 years, you know I still cannot read your mind!" She replied, "About what?" — Richard Kujath, Omaha, Nebraska

RV driving