HELOISE: Vaccinating in groups

Dear Heloise: I have a teenage daughter who is blind. Here is our message:

When you see us — Anne, my daughter, and me — talk directly to Anne. Don't say to me, "What's her name?" "How old is she?" She can hear you, and, like most people, she loves to talk about herself.

Say, "What's your name?" "How old are you?" And Anne is happy to talk with you about her seeing-eye dog Rowan, but don't pet him; he's working. — Emily T. in Texas

Emily, thank you for writing in, and Anne and Rowan, here's to you! — Heloise

BETTER TO GIVE ...

Dear Heloise: Feeling sad and anxious about the pandemic, my husband and I decided not to give gifts to each other this year. Following a suggestion by a charity advocating for the homeless, we packed shoe boxes with new hats, gloves, socks, underwear, toiletries, candy bars, small first aid kits, etc., and gave them to the homeless in our community.

The tangible act of ordering the items, filling and wrapping up the boxes with Christmas paper made me happy. — Ruth G

Bottoms up

Dear Heloise: Many vitamin bottles from the super store are too tall for my shelf. I lay them down with the bottom side out and use a felt marker to write the label contents. — David S., via email

