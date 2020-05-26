Heloise: Virus an infectious agent

Dear Heloise: How can I save my frequently visited sites on my computer? -- Harris in Kentucky

Harris, it depends on the web browser you use. For Google Chrome and Firefox, you can save them to your "Bookmarks." And for Windows Explorer you can save them to your "Favorites" tab. Here you can store often-visited websites so you don't have to keep searching for them through a web browser. -- Heloise

Lessen the likes

Dear Heloise: I finally have to speak out about the excessive use of the word "like." This word has taken on a non-productive use: "Well, it was, like, so weird, like, you know?"

I tried to ignore it until I had a young co-worker who used the word excessively. I explained how that sounds in a professional setting.

She was grateful because she didn't realize her excessive use and misuse of the word and how that came across to others.

Folks, keep it simple. Excessively using the word "like" when and where it is not intended lessens the importance of what you are saying. — Beverly, Spokane, Wash.

NEWSPAPER SLEEVE