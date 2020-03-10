Heloise: Visit your local library

Fortunately, his insurance company offers ride share gap protection. I suggest your readers call their insurance company for a quote if they use their personal vehicle for ride-sharing activities. — Marilyn in Florida

Let's review

Dear Heloise: When I'm considering a purchase, one of the first things I do is look on social media sites for reviews. These reviews are typically made by ordinary people who want to share their opinions. I check out a few reviews and read what the pros say — info about recalls, for example, and other details.

My motto is, the informed consumer is the happy consumer! — Mary in Indiana

Reader hints

Dear Heloise: I recently lost a member of my family. I received a lot of nice cards, but was out of stamps to send thank you notes. Perhaps instead of food, someone could throw in a book of stamps to help. — Phyllis S. in Tamaqua, PA

Phyllis, I'm sorry for your loss, and yes, folks may not keep as many stamps on hand as they did years ago. Gifting stamps is always a thoughtful gesture. — Heloise

TOWEL COVER