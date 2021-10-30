HELOISE: Want to hire pet-sitter?

Dear Readers: If you are going to be away from home for a business trip or vacation and can't find a friend to care for your pets, you have another option. You can hire a professional sitter to pet-sit in your home. Here's what you should do.
1. Find and contact a bonded pet-sitting service, which will be licensed, insured and offer references. Talk to customers who have used the services.
2. The service will offer to charge by the day or by the visit.
3. The service will continue your dog's regular routine.
4. To locate a sitter, contact your vet or local pet shop. You also can look online. — Heloise
House refreshening
Dear Readers: Does your carpet need refreshening? To deodorize, sprinkle baking soda on the carpet and let it set for about 10 minutes. Then vacuum up. Are your drains stinky? To get rid of the odor, pour 1/2 cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by 1 cup of vinegar. Allow it to sit for 15 minutes. Run hot water down the drain to wash out residue. Then run cold water for at least one minute. Don't use this method after using commercial drain cleaners.
Baking soda is an essential household staple with many uses around the house. And because it's an inexpensive product, it also saves you money. FYI: To freshen up your dog's bedding, sprinkle baking soda over it in between washings. — Heloise
Baseball cap dirty?
Dear Readers: To clean a cotton, washable baseball cap (not a vintage or wool one), attach or clip the cap to the top rack of the dishwasher and wash on the warm cycle, without dishes. Take out the damp cap. To dry, drape it over a large coffee can to hold the shape and let it air dry. — Heloise
Fly an American flag?
Dear Readers: If you fly an American flag, check it often for damage, because it can get whipped around in the rain and wind. It also collects dirt and debris. Here's how to clean it. If it's a newer flag that's nylon, cotton or acetate, hand wash it in cool water with a gentle detergent, rinse well and lie flat to dry. But if you have an older flag that might be valuable, dry-clean it. — Heloise
STORING SLEEPING BAGS
Dear Readers: If you are cleaning sleeping bags from fall camping trips, use these hints to keep them from getting musty when you store them. After you wash and dry the sleeping bags completely, place several used fabric softener sheets on and inside the bags. Zip shut and roll up. Store in a clean, dry place until your next camping trip. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
