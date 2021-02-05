HELOISE:Wash, dry stuffed toys

Dear Heloise: I'm a widower with two young daughters, ages 4 and 6. They have stuffed animals that they dearly love, but both stuffed toys (a bear and a dog) need to be washed. I'm not sure how to wash these toys. How do you wash stuffed toys and not ruin them? -- Chet Y., Parkersburg, W.Va.

Chet, you can put the toys in a mesh bag or a pillowcase, closed with a rubber band, and put them on the "delicate" cycle to wash. Use your regular detergent, but don't overdo it. Just enough soap to do the job, and be sure to put it through the rinse and spin cycle twice. Set your dryer on a low setting (not too hot) for a longer period. If the toys are still damp after a while in the dryer, let them air-dry over night. — Heloise

