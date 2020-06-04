Heloise: Wash or sanitizing?

No one reaches their sixth decade without having faced victories and defeats, blessings and challenges, losses and gains. It is an inevitable part of aging, and it's all about perspective. Life is like a good spice; it "seasons" each of us perfectly. -- Mary S., Wyomissing, Pa.

Mary, I love this! Thank you so much for sharing! — Heloise

Motion mover

Dear Heloise: We enjoy your column so much that we have continued to subscribe to the paper in Kansas, Florida and now Vermont!

I wanted to share a hint that has been a lifesaver for us. My mother had dementia, so we started using a driveway sensor in our home. We put the sensor in the hallway, facing her bedroom. Whenever she would walk around the bed toward the door, this motion would set it off. We could even carry the main unit downstairs when needed. While at night we kept it on our bedside table. We could sleep well, and also help her immediately when the sensor alerted us. I hope this can help someone else. — Wendy M., via email

Wendy, what a smart and thoughtful thing to do for your mother, and the peace of mind it gives you is invaluable. — Heloise

Soften the stink

Dear Heloise: My teenage son's closet can be a little stinky at times, so I took a mesh bag (the kind used for oranges) and filled it with fabric softener sheets and hung it in the closet. It works great, and even he said how nice his closet smells now. — Camille in Kansas

