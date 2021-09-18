HELOISE: Washer water basics

Dear Readers: Like most of us, you probably have a favorite detergent that you know will get your clothes clean, but you also want to make sure that your washing machine is doing the best job it can. A lot of this depends on the water temperature. So let me explain water basics further:
Hot water removes dirt from really soiled clothing and kills more germs than cold water. But be aware that it also can fade the dyes in color clothes and may also cause wrinkling.
Warm water gets lightly soiled clothes clean and is safe for most color clothing. Cold water needs a cold-water detergent to get clothing really clean. You also can dissolve detergent powder in hot water before adding it to the wash water.
Whatever the temperature you choose, good cleaning also needs enough water in the tub for the clothes to move around and for the detergent to circulate, so it can loosen and carry away dirt and debris. — Heloise
Sell by dates
Dear Heloise: I have a question. When a grocery item has printed on it "Sell by ..." and a date, how long after that date is it considered safe to use? — Jennie, Lebanon, Ohio
Jennie, it's important to check the "Sell By" and "Use By" dates on the food you buy to know that they are fresh and safe to purchase. To help you, stores provide product-dating labels. Here are the common labels and what they mean. "Sell By" or "Pull Date" means the last day an item should be sold. After this date, it should be removed from the grocery shelf. "Expiration Date" is the last day that the item should be sold or eaten. "Freshness Date" indicates how long freshness is guaranteed. — Heloise
NEED TO FIND A VETERINARIAN?
Dear Readers: If you have gotten a new pet or moved to a new city and you need to find a vet, here's what the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals suggests. First, ask friends, family or neighbors for a recommendation.
Then you can check out the local clinic by making an appointment, without your pet. You can see what the vet clinic looks like, how current the equipment is and how clean it is. And find out if they have boarding and emergency hours. Chat with the staff. How friendly and professional are they? That way, you can decide if this is the place you want to take your pet. -- Heloise
Clean out medicine cabinet
Dear Readers: At least once a year, you should review everything in your medicine cabinet. If needed, reorganize all items by use. Items that you use often like bandages, toothpaste and mouthwash are placed on a lower shelf. Cold medicines are placed on a higher shelf. Organize medicines so the labels are easily read. And store them in a cool, dry place, away from children and pets.
Then sort through your medications. Read the labels and toss out the following: capsules that are sticking together; tablets that are cracked, discolored or smell funny; liquid medication that has come apart; medications that have expired; all bottles that do not have labels. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: This is Milo, a blue heeler-Australian shepherd rescue from Oklahoma. This was his "official" photo for a Cutest Pet Contest fundraiser for the local ASPCA. He won first place! We think it was the ears that put him over the top. -- Chantel Reynolds
Dear Readers: To see Milo and our other Pet Pals, go to www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." -- Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
