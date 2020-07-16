HELOISE: Washing cloth masks

Dear Heloise: When we travel I drink the caffeinated coffee in the hotel room and take the decaf home. The decaf is great to use in plastic storage containers that have smells from onions, peppers or anything else!

I just drop the coffee bag in the container, seal it overnight and the smell is gone in the morning. — Pat B., The Villages, Fla.

Dryer balls

Dear Heloise: A wool dryer ball may begin to loosen up after many drying cycles. Extend its life by tucking it tightly into a knee-high stocking, knot the end and continue using it that way. — Peg, via email

Peg, great hint! Readers, many consumers may prefer wool dryer balls instead of heavily perfumed liquid fabric softeners and dryer sheets. Allergies and skin sensitivities are usually not an issue with wool dryer balls, as they can be with liquids and scented sheets.

Dryer balls separate damp clumps of clothes in the dryer, allowing the hot air to work to dry the clothes more efficiently. — Heloise

READER IN IRE OVER I