HELOISE: Washing iron skillet update

Dear Heloise: The advice to not use soap on seasoned cast iron is a fallacy. It comes from the days when soaps were commonly made with harsh ingredients such as vinegar and lye. It's perfectly OK to use a gentle dish soap, especially the newer eco-friendly kinds. As a reminder:
1. Never soak a cast iron pan and never put it in the dishwasher.
2. Use wooden or plastic spatulas.
3. Don't "shock" the pan by running cold water into a hot pan.
4. For stuck-on foods, use a mild dish soap and, using a sponge, gently scrub off cooked-on items. You also can use a coarse salt, but season the pan afterward. — Carolyn D., Springfield, Vermont
From bedsheet to tablecloth
Dear Heloise: I had a large oval-shaped dining table that required a non-standard tablecloth. After unsuccessful searches of commercial products, I hit upon the idea to modify a cotton/polyester blend king-size sheet. The sewing was simple. I rounded the sheet's corners to form an oval and added lace trim. -- Brenda H., Gonzales, Louisiana
Heloise's olive-nut dip
Dear Heloise: I'm having a gathering of friends and family for a little holiday celebration, and I would love to get a copy of your yummy olive-nut dip. I made it last year, and it was a huge hit with everyone. Sadly, I've misplaced the recipe. -- Laura N., El Paso, Texas
Laura, of all my recipes, this one seems to be a favorite with everyone! It's a great dip for veggies as well as crackers and chips. You'll need:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup real mayonnaise
1/2 cup pecans, chopped
1 cup sliced salad olives (the jar will say "salad olives" and will have bits and pieces of olives and pimientos)
2 tablespoons juice from the olive jar
Dash of pepper (but NO salt)
Mix all of the ingredients well and refrigerate for an hour or so.
For a copy of my pamphlet "Heloise's All Time Favorite Recipes," just send $5 along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/All Time Fav., P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000.
Favorite recipes become family traditions. Start your own traditions with some of my favorite recipes.
HOLIDAY COOKING
Dear Heloise: I have a question about cooking foods at different times and temperatures when you have only one oven. This is always a dilemma when cooking a large meal, especially at holidays.
I really don't like to cook ahead and microwave it.
What is the best way to do this and still keep food hot and tasty? -- Reader, via email
Reader, you might have to start serving a few dishes that can be served cold, or use your microwave more than you'd like to. Maybe guests can help by bringing a dish they cooked that can be microwaved while still warm. Do you have dishes that can be cooked in a pressure cooker or electric skillet? You might try some of these options.