HELOISE: Washing iron skillet update

What is the best way to do this and still keep food hot and tasty? -- Reader, via email

Reader, you might have to start serving a few dishes that can be served cold, or use your microwave more than you'd like to. Maybe guests can help by bringing a dish they cooked that can be microwaved while still warm. Do you have dishes that can be cooked in a pressure cooker or electric skillet? You might try some of these options.