HELOISE: Washing wine glasses

Pour broth over breadcrumbs and cornbread in a large bowl. Mix until all the "bread" is moist. Using a large skillet, saute the celery and onions in butter until tender. Combine the bread mixture, celery, onions, beaten eggs, salt, pepper, poultry seasoning and sage. Mix well.

To cook separately, place the dressing in a large casserole dish that has been coated with cooking spray. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 35-45 minutes.

Anodized aluminum

Dear Heloise: I received anodized aluminum cookware as a wedding gift, but I know nothing about this type of cookware. How safe is it to use every day? — Paula in Delaware

Paula, these surfaces are hardened and sealed by an electro-chemical process to get a nonstick, scratch-resistant surface that allows for fat-free cooking. These pots and pans tend to be durable, cook evenly and don't leach materials into foods. — Heloise

