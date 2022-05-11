HELOISE: Waste not, want not

Dear Heloise: I believe in "waste not, want not." So when we have rice with our dinner, I always make a big pot and keep the leftovers tightly covered in the refrigerator.

The next day I warm it up with a few frozen peas, bacon fried very crisp and a leftover meat from the night before. It makes a terrific lunch for my mother (who lives down the street from us) and me. Served with a green salad and bread, and you have a nice, warm meal. — Janet K., Silver Springs, Nevada

Janet, that's a good idea, and one I like to use as well. Sometimes I also add one or two beaten eggs mixed in with the other items and stir it up. A little soy sauce added before serving, and you have a tasty dish to serve. — Heloise

Sun tea with a little zip!

Dear Heloise: Here in Texas, as I'm sure you know, everyone makes sun tea. We just put several tea bags in a gallon of water, set it out in the sun, and before you know it, you have Texas Sun Tea. While that's nice, I'd like to do something new to my tea to make it taste good but a little different from just regular tea. Got any hints you can pass on to a fellow Texan? — Georgia W., Odessa, Texas

Georgia, you might enjoy my Spiced Tea. It's easy to make and different from "regular" tea. It's a family favorite at Heloise Central.

Spiced tea

Wrap six (2-inch-long) cinnamon sticks, 1 teaspoon whole cloves and a whole nutmeg in a double thickness of cheesecloth. Crush with a mallet. Combine the spices with 2 cups tea leaves, 2 tablespoons grated orange peel and 2 tablespoons grated lemon peel. Mix well. Store in an airtight container or pack into jars with tight-fitting lids. When you want a cup, you'll need to "warm up" the teapot first by rinsing it with boiling water. Then spoon in a teaspoon of the tea mixture for each cup you want to make and add the appropriate amount of boiling water. Let the tea stand for two to five minutes, then strain it into teacups.

If you like new ways to perk up old familiar recipes, such as coffee and tea, then you'll love my pamphlet "Heloise's Flavored Coffee and Teas." To receive a copy, go to www.Heloise.com, or you can send $3, along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Teas, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. There's always a new way to perk up interest in coffee and tea with this pamphlet. — Heloise

OATMEAL

Dear Readers: So many people think oatmeal is winter breakfast food, but it can and should be enjoyed all year. There are many ways to add a little more punch to your oatmeal. Fresh fruit always seems to pair well with oatmeal, but have you ever sprinkled a few chocolate chips on top of oatmeal? It tastes like a warm chocolate chip cookie. I have readers who like to add almond slices and even granola to their oatmeal. It's one dish you can change and play with the ingredients to improve the flavor and your family's interest in a healthy food choice. — Heloise

