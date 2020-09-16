HELOISE: Watery potato salad

Dear Heloise: Every time I make homemade potato salad it gets watery if not eaten on the same day. Tell me, what am I doing wrong? — Maxi R., Waterloo, N.Y.

Maxi, potatoes hold a lot of water, so you'll need to allow time for the water to drain by leaving them to cool in a strainer. If potato salad is made while the potatoes are warm, they will continue to release the water, making the salad watery. Good luck with your next batch. — Heloise

Sausage patties

Dear Heloise: Here is my hint for sausage or hamburger patties. Lay a sheet of plastic wrap on the counter and put a lump of ground meat on it. Fold the side of the wrap over the meat and press into shape.

If I want to freeze the patties, I put the raw meat into a plastic freezer bag and shape them. This way both counter and hands stay clean. — Elinor A., Red Oak, Iowa

Baked on stains

Dear Heloise: My silver finish steel pots and skillets look dirty with baked-on grease. Can it be removed? — Deb M., Dayton, Ohio