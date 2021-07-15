HELOISE: Weathering emergencies

Eileen, it's so important for your physical and mental well-being to get outside for a moment each day. Walk, feel the breeze and sun on your skin and the sun on your face, listen to the birds, find tiny insects on the concrete and step carefully over them (bugs play a critical role in our ecosystem), and let your dog romp in the grass. Then, refreshed, you can carry on with your work and daily tasks. — Heloise

Banana pancakes

Dear Heloise: I came across a delicious idea: I slice a banana into 1-inch rounds, fork each, dip into pancake batter and fry both sides. Then I drizzle with chocolate syrup and sprinkle with powdered sugar. It's a great weekend breakfast. — Hannah K. in Pennsylvania

NAUTICAL THOUGHT

Dear Heloise: I was thinking about decorating my bedroom in a nautical theme, but I wanted to test out the look. So I redid my bathroom into a nautical theme, with bright blues, whites and seashells and starfish. It worked out nicely, and the bedroom is next! -- Anne V. in Texas

Anne, testing out design elements in a small space is a smart idea. -- Heloise

Flour power