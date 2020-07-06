Heloise: Wedding cost impractical

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today's Sound Off is about the high cost of getting married:

Dear Heloise: My daughter and her fiance came to us and wanted $30,000 for their wedding. They had also asked her future in-laws for the same amount. They said "no" and so did we.

Why do young people today think they have to have huge, splashy affairs to get married? My husband and I feel that a smaller, more intimate wedding is more appropriate, especially when they still have student loans to pay off.

We told them that when they get ready to buy a house, we'll give them a nice check to help with the down payment. We think a house is an investment, but a wedding is not.

I guess we're too practical to think spending that kind of money for one day is appropriate. — Kathy and Sid in Pennsylvania

