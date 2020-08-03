HELOISE: Wedding planning

I was getting ready to wash my face before bed and couldn't find my hair band. I took a new pair of knee-high stockings and tied the toe ends in a knot. I wrapped the socks around my head and tied the other end into a bow. It worked perfectly and is now my go-to tool. — Sandy M., Bakersfield, Calif.

Bolted bookcases

Dear Heloise: Thank you for printing your article on child safety. I urge anyone with a free-standing bookcase in their home or office to bolt it to the wall.

Our daughter was a victim of a very serious accident at a day care center when a free-standing bookcase fell on her, causing serious damage to her. She is still plagued with symptoms of head and eye injuries, and these are permanent. Please print this so parents can read my message. Many thanks. — C.D. in Connecticut

C.D., we can't emphasize enough the importance of making sure homes are safe for active, inquisitive children. This kind of accident happens all too often. I am so sorry this happened to your daughter, and hopefully your heartfelt letter will help prevent this from happening to other families. — Heloise

