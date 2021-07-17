HELOISE: What clothes to keep or toss

Dear Readers: Midsummer closet clean-out on the weekend? Who's ready? School and work will fire back up soon; getting a jump on organizing is not a bad thing at all.

Let's take the emotion out of this process. Impulse buying is perhaps what has caused a cramped closet. Here are some ways to thin it out:

• First off, and this is difficult, forget about how much money you spent on each item. If you are not wearing the piece, it is not serving you. Time to get rid of it.

• The good stuff: Arrange a swap meet with friends. Trade out your pieces for theirs. One person's trash is another's treasure. Also check out resale sellers to make some dough selling things on consignment.

• Things under repair: If you'll wear it once it's altered, get it altered. Then wear it.

• Middle-of-the-road business casual pieces that are in good condition but they need to go: Instead of a big drop-off at the huge charity resale locations, seek out specialty groups that serve women and men re-entering the workforce.

• Tattered and damaged items: Take them to a fabric recycling bin.