HELOISE: What is coprophagia?

Dear Readers: OK, we are just going to go there, lay it bare and talk about it. Why do dogs sometimes eat poop? This is called coprophagia, and there are several reasons for it. Let's check them out.

When puppies eat stool, they are most often emulating the mother. Mom (by instinct) will eat the waste of her puppies to get rid of the odor in order to discourage predators. Puppies may never grow out of this habit. Keep the yard and puppy pads spotless to try to stop this behavior.

If puppy continues, he may have digestive troubles. An exam by a veterinarian is called for.

Adult dogs can eat poop as a reaction to being bored or stressed, or they can be trying to compensate for not getting enough food.

To stop this behavior, make sure dog has a good quality diet, fresh water, lots of playtime and socializing, and attention. Never punish the dog for eating poop; rather, correct the cause. -- Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Meet Tiger. John M. sent two pics of this white and torti-colored cat. So sweet, with big eyes. Tiger's sitting by a clock reminding us that the time we have with our pets is shorter than we would like.