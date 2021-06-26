HELOISE: What kind of dog is that?

Dear Readers: Thinking of adopting a dog? Congratulations! You're in for up to 10 to 15 to possibly 20 years of love, licks and laughter. An important consideration to think about? The temperament and the energy level of the dog.

Breeds such as the Jack Russell Terrier, Golden Retriever and Beagle, among many others, are high-energy dogs and will require regular exercise, engagement and play periods. In fact, lack of exercise can possibly lead to aggressive behavior: biting, fighting, destructive chewing, etc.

On the other side of the spectrum is the low-energy dog: the couch potato, a dog perfectly happy to spend the afternoon snuggled up beside you. These breeds include:

Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Basset Hound, Pekingese and French Bulldog.

Low-energy dogs still require lots of care: grooming, bathing, dental, potty breaks, nutritious foods, etc. They just can't run the marathon with you.

It may be difficult to determine the breed of a dog from the shelter, but take note of their physical characteristics and ask the staff about the dog. — Heloise

PET PAL