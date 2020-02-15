Heloise: What time is it, Fido?

Dear Heloise: Can dogs tell time? — Jessie S., age 12, Rockport, Texas

Jessie, dogs react to the circadian rhythm, the pattern of light and dark over the course of a day, and this is how they "tell time."

Keeping your dog on a schedule is important. Meals, walks and playtime should be at the same time each night; this is another way the dog will know what time it is.

Studies have also shown that the longer you're away from your dog, the more excited your pet is to see you! — Heloise

You are not alone

Dear Heloise: I know that the National Suicide Prevention Hotline (800-273-8225) is becoming more well known, but if someone is like me and prefers texting to talking, or finds themselves unable to talk, they can text "HOME" to 741741 (Crisis Text Line).

I have found this helpful on several occasions when I felt alone or was thinking dark thoughts. I hope this helps someone else. — Kerri, via email

Kerri, I'm sure this will. Thanks for the great resource! — Heloise

