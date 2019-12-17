Dear Readers: We take our water as a given, but what if there's a problem? A water main break can affect water quality, and less-than-average pressure from a storage tank can contaminate the water with harmful bacteria.
Your water provider may issue a "boil water advisory." There are two kinds: precautionary (loss of water pressure) and mandatory (confirmed contamination).
Here are some things to know if an advisory is posted:
• Discard ice cubes and foods made with tap water.
• Bring tap water to a rolling boil (large bubbles) for a few minutes, then cool completely and store in the refrigerator for drinking, or use bottled water.
• Give pets water that has been boiled and cooled.
• You can shower, but don't take any water in your mouth.
• Doing laundry is OK.
• Don't use the dishwasher; wash dishes by hand with the boiled water.
Once the advisory is lifted (you'll know from media outlets), flush your faucets. Check your water provider's website for more complete information. — Heloise
Tech Tuesday
Dear Readers: You soon may be able to charge your newer cellphone, tablet, laptop and even your electric car with a solar charger!
This is in its infancy, but it could change the landscape of technology. Stay tuned! — Heloise
Hint from him
Dear Heloise: My hint is to always check your receipt for all the discounted items in the store's advertisement to see if you got the discount. I check, and the cashier has given me back my refund many times. — Dave P., Canton, Ohio
Dave, how right you are! It is your job to be a good consumer and to stay informed about what's on sale. — Heloise
Death notice
Dear Heloise: Who does the death notices (in the newspaper)? Why don't they print the address of the church and the ZIP code? Many times, I have no idea where the church is. Not everyone has a smartphone or computer.
Also, when it says, "In lieu of flowers, make a donation to ___," I don't have the address and ZIP code for that charity. This would be a great help. — A Reader, Youngstown, Ohio
Better bathroom
Dear Heloise: I live alone, and one thing I was concerned about was cleaning my shower stall. My daughter gave me those socks with the treads on them that the hospital gives you. They are perfect — no slipping.
Also, I take a cotton ball and spray some cologne on it and place it in a hiding place in the bathroom. Each time I clean the bathroom, I spray the cotton ball. It always smells nice. — A.C. Smith, Hagerstown, Md.