HELOISE: White apparel rude choice

Joyce, I've had a number of letters addressing this same question. Some couples ask for people to basically pay for their honeymoon because they've spent every penny on the wedding. The majority of letters that I receive find this distasteful; some people even going so far as to boycott the wedding. It's up to you if you want to attend and bring a check or cash. The decision is a very personal one. — Heloise

Bad odors

Dear Heloise: Have a space in your home that has an offensive smell? Use a 1-pound can of coffee. Open it in the room and then close it up. Leave it overnight, then in the morning, toss out the coffee and the room will smell much better. This is an old trick I learned years ago from a search and recovery team. — Dina S., Topanga, California

CATCHING WATER