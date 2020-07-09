HELOISE: Whole grain benefits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Readers: We've all heard that when we choose bread, we should consider whole grain for its health benefits. To learn more about what whole grain means, we turned to the Whole Grains Council (www.wholegrainscouncil.org). Here's what we found:

A whole grain is, as you would imagine, the complete seed (industry term: kernel) and is comprised of three layers: the bran — the outermost layer of the kernel, containing fiber, B vitamins and antioxidants; the germ — contains more B vitamins, healthy fats and the embryo, which can sprout into a new plant; finally, the endosperm — contains carbs and proteins.

Whole grain bread is healthier because it contains more fiber, protein and important vitamins and minerals. Refining the grain strips away the bran and the germ. Foods labeled whole grain must have all three layers.

P.S. Nutrition pros say to consume at least half of your grains as whole grains. — Heloise

Tough to let go

Dear Readers: Do you feel sentimental about some possessions, but know it's time to let somes go? Take a picture of the items and create a folder for them on your phone or computer. Having photos helps keep the memories of those items while allowing you to dispose of them. — Heloise

Air plant