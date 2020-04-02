Heloise: World Autism Awareness Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, which just went digital. I figured out how to do some puzzles without printing. I use the clipping tool (you can find online for removing background images) with the pen and eraser. It came out a little messy until I got good with the mouse, but it works! — Vikki S., Little Rock, Ark.

Fresher banana

Dear Heloise: Someone told me this, and I have found it effective: While your bananas are just beginning to get ripe and still a bit green, wrap each one in a paper towel and put them in your refrigerator crisper drawer. They may change color on the outside, but when you want to use them, just remove the peel. They will stay fresher longer. — Gloria I., Berne, Ind.

Two hints for one

Dear Heloise: I've loved your and your mother's column for ages! I am sensitive to perfumes and have found both detergent and dryer sheets in unscented versions. Both of my neighborhood supermarkets carry their brand of dryer sheets in unscented.

Second, I use the zip-up heavy plastic bags from sheet sets for my purses. It keeps them dust free. The bags come in many sizes, and so do my bags! — Maxine W., via email