HELOISE: Worried about your heating bills?

Dear Readers: If your energy bills seem to be higher this winter, there are small, easy steps you and all family members can take to help conserve and decrease your heating usage. Try these hints.

First, turn the heating down. While this might seem obvious, you might forget to do it. Turn the heating temperature lower when you leave your home for any length of time and when you go to work. Energy experts say to keep the heat temperature at around 68 degrees or lower.

When it's sunny outside, open up the curtains and blinds to let the sunshine in your home, especially on the west side of the home. It will help warm the room, which means using less heat and saving money.

Make sure your furnace is operating well. If it doesn't seem to be doing a good job, get a heating pro to check it out to make certain it's clean and that all parts are lubricated. The better shape it's in, the more efficient it will operate, thus the less money spent. — Heloise

BASEMENT HAS A MUSTY ODOR?