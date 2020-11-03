HELOISE: Write to isolated seniors

Dear Heloise: I know some people have more time on their hands these days and ask how they should fill the hours. I've recently started writing letters to seniors in assisted living or nursing facilities. Many can no longer have visitors or go on outings to fill their days.

I found a website that collects and sends out letters to seniors in isolation, letting them know they are on people's minds. I've sent letters to seniors in Canada, Minnesota and Illinois. I'm not creative, so I just write letters like I would to an acquaintance. I talk about the area I live in, and if I've visited where they are, I talk about what I've seen there.

The website shows cards and letters that have been sent. Some people use colored markers or stickers to create cards on a plain folded sheet of copier paper. Others are much more fancy. I have also found a use for all the post cards I've collected! This is a good cause to get the kids or grandkids involved with. — Kathy, via email

50 quarters

Dear Heloise: While thinking of my grandson who in two years or so will be losing his baby teeth, the idea of a state quarter came to mind. I thought how fun would that be to collect all the state quarters for him and then he would end up with a collection! — Vivian H., via email