HELOISE: Yes, toddlers wear masks

Blend together all dry ingredients. Store in a tightly sealed jar. To serve, add 1-2 rounded teaspoons to 6-8 ounces of hot water. To make a sugar-free version, use a sugar substitute, diet powdered orange drink and sugar-free lemonade.

You can blend it in a blender to make it smooth and creamy looking. This version is more concentrated, so use less mix (about 1 teaspoon to 6-8 ounces of hot water).

Flavored coffees and teas are always a lovely gift. I have compiled my favorite flavored coffee and tea recipes in a handy pamphlet. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope along with $3 to: Heloise/Flavored Coffees and Teas, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. — Heloise

ORGANIZE YOUR STUDENT

Dear Readers: Take a few minutes each week, together with your child, to go through their school papers, bookbag, school supplies and computer. Make sure they have everything they need, and at the same time, get rid of unnecessary papers, trash and clutter. Try to lessen their burden by eliminating superfluous stuff.