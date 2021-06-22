HELOISE: Your COVID vaccine card

Dear Readers: So, you've got it. You've had it, and now, you've got it. What? You've had your COVID vaccine, and now you've got your COVID vaccine card. The card has your name and birth date on it (so don't post it on your social media), the dates and brand of vaccine you got, along with the batch number of the vaccine.

About the size of a baseball card, the COVID vaccine card is important. Keep it with your other valuable papers and medical records. Slip a plastic sleeve on it if you can; experts advise against laminating the card.

You don't need to carry the card with you on a daily basis; make a photocopy of it or take a picture of it with your phone. If you lose the card, first contact the agency that gave you the vaccine; don't reach out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID is likely here to stay for the foreseeable future. You might need the original vaccine card for entry into sporting events or concerts, or for travel. — Heloise

TECH TALK TUESDAY

Dear Readers: Ever get a statement in the mail or a legal document on which one page is printed: "This page intentionally left blank"? What gives? Let's look at it: