HELOISE: Yule conversation pieces

Dear Heloise: My job takes me to so many nice places. A few years ago I decided to start collecting ornaments from my travels to decorate my Christmas tree. In Italy, I found a glass ornament of the Roman Coliseum. In London, I found another ornament of Big Ben. Each destination had something I could buy and take home for the Christmas tree. Now when I put up my tree, I can remember the trip. People who visit me at that time of year enjoy the various ornaments and want to hear about what I did while in London, or Berlin, or Honolulu. — Kay R., New York City

Junk food junkie

Dear Heloise: When I go somewhere and have my children along, I like to pack a few munchies for them to nibble on while we drive. Instead of allowing them to have junk food, I prefer to buy dried banana chips or dried pineapple chunks and other dried fruit. My two oldest boys would live on frozen pizza and candy if I let them. I'm trying to teach them about healthy eating habits in the hope that as adults they will continue to enjoy a healthy snack rather than sugar-loaded food with little or no nutritional value. — Meghan V., Salt Lake City, Utah