Heloise: Zipping along to right lane

Dear Heloise: I implore you to help educate drivers on the "zipper merge." With all the road construction going on around the country, we all would be so much better off if drivers learned about this. — Diana C., via email

Diana, I'd be happy to pass on this information. Readers, imagine this: A highway lane is closed up ahead with the requisite signs alerting you. Do you immediately move over, or do you wait until the lane closure is upon you? The zipper merge is the preferred move. Lower your speed but wait until you come upon the actual closure (cones, arrows, etc.), and then alternate with the vehicle next to you, like the teeth of a zipper, to become one lane.

This has been proven to reduce traffic backups and congestion, and it creates a feeling of justice and equity that no one is getting unfairly ahead of anyone else.

Next time there's a lane closure, practice the zipper merge to save time and hassles. — Heloise

