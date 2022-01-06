HELOISSE: Cleaning the inside of your car

Dear Readers: Besides using clear nail polish on your nails, it can be used in other ways around the home. Try these: Apply clear polish to the inside of costume jewelry to prevent it from tarnishing where it comes in contact with your skin. Dab a tad to stop runs in stockings. Mend a small hole in a window or door screen by putting on a couple of layers of polish. — Heloise

Coffee filters

Dear Readers: Paper coffee filters have alternative uses for many tasks.

Ones with a rough texture make a good scrubbie for pots and pans. Line a flowerpot with one for effective drainage. Use them to place ingredients for a recipe in as you prep them.

Use them to hold popcorn in on movie night. You can also use them to cover food in the microwave. — Heloise

Chocolate care checklist

Dear Readers: If you have gotten chocolate as a holiday gift and you don't eat it all up right away, it will need a bit of care. Here's how to keep the chocolate fresh longer. If you are storing chocolate in the refrigerator, wrap it well so it doesn't absorb other odors. Never leave chocolate near any source of heat, such as the stove, TV or computer. And don't leave chocolate out where pets could munch on it. Chocolate is not good for dogs. — Heloise

