Help from the defense

I've seen deals in which an end play happened at Trick One: Any card the opening leader chose would cost his side a trick. But end plays usually occur late in the play, hence the name.

In today's deal, North judged well to play at 3NT instead of looking for a spade fit via Stayman. West led a club, and South won with the queen and counted eight tricks: four spades, two diamonds, two clubs. For one more, he could try to locate the queen of diamonds or lead a heart to his king.

Last club

Instead, South enlisted West's help. South took three spades (saving dummy's ace) and the ace of clubs and exited with his last club. As West ran the clubs, South threw two hearts from dummy and a diamond and a heart from his hand.

West then led the nine of diamonds. South won with the ten, took the ace and got to dummy with a spade for the king of diamonds. South couldn't afford to cash all four spades; then West's last club winner would leave him with no good discard.

This week: end-play technique.

Daily question

You hold: S A Q 7 2 H J 7 2 D K J 5 C 7 6 2. Your partner opens one heart, you respond one spade and he bids two diamonds. What do you say?

Answer: You have 11 points -- enough to invite game but usually too few to force to game -- so an invitational jump to three hearts would be reasonable. But since there are "working" honors in partner's second suit, I would bid four hearts. If partner has only 6 5, A K 10 6 3, A Q 6 4, 8 3, he will be a favorite to win 10 tricks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0