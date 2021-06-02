Henry
Meet Henry! He just arrived to us from one of our rescue partners in the Houston area. He arrived with... View on PetFinder
Most Popular
Lake County prosecutors filed charges this week against a grandmother first arrested last month in connection with the fatal stabbing of her adult daughter's boyfriend April 16 in Hobart.
A woman who died in a crash with a dump truck early Wednesday on Broadway has been identified by the coroner.
Steelworkers were injured in an accident at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor West in East Chicago.
The body of 32-year-old Steffani Sanders was found in the 9300 block of Colorado Street on Tuesday, the Lake County coroner's office said.
"She has several tattoos, some visible on her left wrist and hand," police said.
The Indiana State Board of Accounts is investigating nearly $110,000 worth of stipends the School City of Hammond said were authorized by a former administrator without approval from the district's Board of Trustees.
The Lake County coroner released the identity of a driver who fatally rear-ended a semitrailer early Sunday on eastbound Interstate 80/94.
The homicide case surrounding the disappearance of a Valparaiso nurse in 1999 was explored in a true crime series featuring a Region law enforcement leader.
The woman, who was the sole occupant of an SUV, was declared dead at the scene of the crash, said Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land.
As of Tuesday evening, Cicero Police Department said the family was making arrangements for his organs to be donated.