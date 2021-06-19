"Hertzfeldt Platinum Jubilee"

The children of William Ray and Delores Mae Hertzfeldt are proud to Congratulate their parents on their Seventieth Wedding Anniversary.

Bill Hertzfeldt and Delores Vanzo were married in a candlelight ceremony at the First Church of Christ in Whiting, Indiana on June 23, 1951. Bill's Best Man was his late brother, John, and Delores' Maid of Honor was her late sister, Madeline.

They have been life-long residents of the Calumet Region and raised their family of four in Highland.

The good Lord has blessed them with good health, good fortune, and a legacy of great memories from time spent with family and friends.

They celebrated their Golden Anniversary at Teibel's twenty (20) years ago. They will celebrate their Platinum Jubilee with a small family gathering.

"Happy 70th Anniversary and Congratulations" for being wonderful role models.......

With all our Love,

David, Janet, Susan & Billy Ray (Alice)

