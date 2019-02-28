These occupations get five flames on the Indiana Career Ready INDemand Jobs list maintained by the state of Indiana. The jobs are evaluated based on growth potential in coming years. Indiana Career Ready provides a variety of resources for job seekers on its website at www.indianacareerready.com.
Accountants and Auditors
Bachelor's degree
$65,880
Acute Care Nurses
Associate's degree
$60,050
Allergists and Immunologists
Doctoral or professional degree
$229,120
Clinical Nurse Specialists
Master's degree
$60,050
Construction Managers
Bachelor's degree
$81,710
Critical Care Nurses
Associate's degree
$60,050
Dental Hygienists
Associate's degree
$67,230
Dermatologists
Doctoral or professional degree
$229,120
Electricians
Certificate / Credential
$57,680
First-Line Supervisors of Construction Trades and Extraction Workers
High school diploma or equivalent
$63,630
General and Operations Managers
Bachelor's degree
$96,640
Hospitalists
Doctoral or professional degree
$229,120
Management Analysts
Bachelor's degree
$77,370
Medical and Health Services Managers
Bachelor's degree
$93,460
Medical Assistants
Certificate / Credential
$30,740
Medical Secretaries
Some college, no degree
$33,170
Neurologists
Doctoral or professional degree
$229,120
Nuclear Medicine Physicians
Doctoral or professional degree
$229,120
Nurse Practitioners
Master's degree
$99,240
Ophthalmologists
Doctoral or professional degree
$229,120
Pathologists
Doctoral or professional degree
$229,120
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physicians
Doctoral or professional degree
$229,120
Physical Therapists
Master's degree
$80,770.00
Physicians and Surgeons
Doctoral or professional degree
$229,120
Pipe Fitters and Steamfitters
Certificate / Credential
$57,400
Plumbers
Certificate / Credential
$57,400
Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters
Certificate / Credential
$57,400
Preventive Medicine Physicians
Doctoral or professional degree
$229,120
Radiologists
Doctoral or professional degree
$229,120
Registered Nurses
Associate's degree
$60,050
Software Developers, Applications
Bachelor's degree
$82,210
Sports Medicine Physicians
Doctoral or professional degree
$229,120
Urologists
Doctoral or professional degree
$229,120
Source: State of Indiana