Methodist Hospitals nurse practitioner Tonya Harvey at the Methodist Physician Group facility in Miller Beach. Nurse practitioner is one of the occupations the state of Indiana considers to be the most in demand of new workers.

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

These occupations get five flames on the Indiana Career Ready INDemand Jobs list maintained by the state of Indiana. The jobs are evaluated based on growth potential in coming years. Indiana Career Ready provides a variety of resources for job seekers on its website at www.indianacareerready.com.

Accountants and Auditors

Bachelor's degree

$65,880

Acute Care Nurses

Associate's degree

$60,050

Allergists and Immunologists

Doctoral or professional degree

$229,120

Clinical Nurse Specialists

Master's degree

$60,050

Construction Managers

Bachelor's degree

$81,710

Critical Care Nurses

Associate's degree

$60,050

Dental Hygienists

Associate's degree

$67,230

Dermatologists

Doctoral or professional degree

$229,120

Electricians

Certificate / Credential

$57,680

First-Line Supervisors of Construction Trades and Extraction Workers

High school diploma or equivalent

$63,630

General and Operations Managers

Bachelor's degree

$96,640

Hospitalists

Doctoral or professional degree

$229,120

Management Analysts

Bachelor's degree

$77,370

Medical and Health Services Managers

Bachelor's degree

$93,460

Medical Assistants

Certificate / Credential

$30,740

Medical Secretaries

Some college, no degree

$33,170

Neurologists

Doctoral or professional degree

$229,120

Nuclear Medicine Physicians

Doctoral or professional degree

$229,120

Nurse Practitioners

Master's degree

$99,240

Ophthalmologists

Doctoral or professional degree

$229,120

Pathologists

Doctoral or professional degree

$229,120

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physicians

Doctoral or professional degree

$229,120

Physical Therapists

Master's degree

$80,770.00

Physicians and Surgeons

Doctoral or professional degree

$229,120

Pipe Fitters and Steamfitters

Certificate / Credential

$57,400

Plumbers

Certificate / Credential

$57,400

Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters

Certificate / Credential

$57,400

Preventive Medicine Physicians

Doctoral or professional degree

$229,120

Radiologists

Doctoral or professional degree

$229,120

Registered Nurses

Associate's degree

$60,050

Software Developers, Applications

Bachelor's degree

$82,210

Sports Medicine Physicians

Doctoral or professional degree

$229,120

Urologists

Doctoral or professional degree

$229,120

Source: State of Indiana

Online: www.indianacareerready.com/indemandjobs

