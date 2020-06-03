'High Note' is easy listening for troubled times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There may have been a point — say, oh, a few months ago? — when we’d have demanded a lot more edge from a movie like “The High Note,” and been less forgiving of its more implausible moments.

But hey, times have changed, and the pleasing chemistry of two very likable leads — Tracee Ellis Ross as a pop diva and Dakota Johnson as her harried, ambitious assistant — makes for some easy listening (and watching) in these troubled days.

Throw in charismatic supporting turns from Kelvin Harrison Jr. — the talented actor from “Waves,” who gets to sing here — and an amiably wisecracking Ice Cube, and we’ll forgive most foibles. Well, except a pretty ludicrous plot twist towards the end that surely would evince guffaws in the theater. IF we were still in theaters.

The main problem with “The High Note,” directed by Nisha Ganatra (“Late Night”) and written by Flora Greeson, is that after a very promising setup, it seems to lose its nerve halfway through. What could have been an interesting exploration of gender and age and race in the music industry, anchored by a truly appealing cast, turns into a rather familiar, Cinderella-style romcom. Albeit an enjoyable one.