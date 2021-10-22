High school freshman designs wicked effects with makeup

While she had never done her designs on someone else until recently, close friend Kaitlynn Shirley said she was excited to have Jackson create something for her and could not believe the outcome.

"It was more than I expected," Shirley said. "I've got to see her do designs like this over time and for it to be done on me was really cool."

After a quick FaceTime call to surprise her mom, Shirley said even though it felt weird to have half her face covered in makeup, she is hoping to come up with a good idea for Halloween and have Jackson help her with it.

Becky Parini, Jackson's mother, said she finds her daughter's designs to be cool and enjoys getting new pictures of the designs while at work or being surprised around a corner at home.

Overall, Parini said she thinks the designs are a creative outlet for her daughter to express herself outside of her art classes and can be done any time of the year, not just during Halloween.

"I'm just proud of her," Parini said. "She's so passionate about art in many different forms that I hope she does eventually find a career where she does something that she loves."