10 Region softball players to watch in 2021

Mikayla Creasbaum, Lake Central, Sr., IF
Indians coach Jeff Sherman believes Creasbaum, an Eastern Illinois recruit, was due for a breakout season last year before it was canceled due to COVID-19. As a sophomore, Creasbaum batted .353 with seven RBIs.
Jordan Duff, Munster, Sr., SS
As a sophomore, Duff batted .340 and was selected to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association 3A/4A All-State Third Team.
Madi Elish, Crown Point, Sr., P
Elish, an Arizona commit, went 13-2 in the circle and registered 102 strikeouts during her sophomore campaign.
Anna Holloway, Crown Point, Sr., SS
Holloway, a Notre Dame recruit, is one of the top power-hitters in the Region. She batted .378 with five home runs during her sophomore season.
Brinkley Kita, Crown Point, Jr., P
Kita, who is being recruited by multiple Division I programs, notched a 0.97 ERA as a freshman.
Bree Mitchell, Lake Central, Jr., OF
Sherman expects Mitchell, who verbally committed to Wisconsin in October, to be an impact player for the Indians.
Holly Noveroske, South Central, Sr., P
As a sophomore, Noveroske dominated while in the circle and behind the plate. She recorded a 1.88 ERA with 129 strikeouts and a .351 batting average with three home runs.
Peyton Pepkowski, Lake Central, Sr., P
Pepkowski, a Loyola recruit, registered a 0.96 ERA and 129 strikeouts during her sophomore campaign.
Saylem Smith, Hobart, Sr., P
Smith, a Purdue Northwest commit, set the Brickies' program record with 18 strikeouts in a win over Marquette as a sophomore.
Madi Young, Crown Point, Sr., P
Young, a Bowling Green recruit, rounds out a pitching rotation for the Bulldogs that rivals any in the state.