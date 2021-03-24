 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 Region softball players to watch in 2021

10 Region softball players to watch in 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
4A softball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Lake Central (top 10 players)

Crown Point pitcher Madi Elish, center, has committed Arizona.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Mikayla Creasbaum, Lake Central, Sr., IF

Indians coach Jeff Sherman believes Creasbaum, an Eastern Illinois recruit, was due for a breakout season last year before it was canceled due to COVID-19. As a sophomore, Creasbaum batted .353 with seven RBIs.

Jordan Duff, Munster, Sr., SS

As a sophomore, Duff batted .340 and was selected to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association 3A/4A All-State Third Team.

Madi Elish, Crown Point, Sr., P

Elish, an Arizona commit, went 13-2 in the circle and registered 102 strikeouts during her sophomore campaign.

Anna Holloway, Crown Point, Sr., SS

Holloway, a Notre Dame recruit, is one of the top power-hitters in the Region. She batted .378 with five home runs during her sophomore season.

Brinkley Kita, Crown Point, Jr., P

Kita, who is being recruited by multiple Division I programs, notched a 0.97 ERA as a freshman.

Bree Mitchell, Lake Central, Jr., OF

Sherman expects Mitchell, who verbally committed to Wisconsin in October, to be an impact player for the Indians.

Holly Noveroske, South Central, Sr., P

As a sophomore, Noveroske dominated while in the circle and behind the plate. She recorded a 1.88 ERA with 129 strikeouts and a .351 batting average with three home runs.

Peyton Pepkowski, Lake Central, Sr., P

Pepkowski, a Loyola recruit, registered a 0.96 ERA and 129 strikeouts during her sophomore campaign.

Saylem Smith, Hobart, Sr., P

Smith, a Purdue Northwest commit, set the Brickies' program record with 18 strikeouts in a win over Marquette as a sophomore.

Madi Young, Crown Point, Sr., P

Young, a Bowling Green recruit, rounds out a pitching rotation for the Bulldogs that rivals any in the state.

Gallery: Softball 4A semistate semifinal: Crown Point vs. Fishers

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts