21st Century star, Florida Atlantic recruit Johnell Davis named Indiana All-Star
breaking top story urgent

21st Century star, Florida Atlantic recruit Johnell Davis named Indiana All-Star

Johnell Davis, 21st Century, basketball (Indiana All-Star)

21st Century star and Florida Atlantic recruit Johnell Davis was named an Indiana All-Star on Monday.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Johnell Davis continues to solidify himself as one of the best players in the state.

21st Century's star guard was one of 13 seniors named to the Indiana All-Star team on Monday. After receiving the news, the Florida Atlantic recruit said he was more proud than surprised at his opportunity to represent Gary on one of the state's biggest stages.

"It's an honor because there are a lot of great players in the state," Davis said. "I'm glad to be picked as one of them."

The senior averaged 31.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 2.6 assists per game, while guiding the Cougars to their fifth consecutive Class A sectional championship this season.

Although the rest of the boys basketball playoffs were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Davis still finished his career as 21st Century's all-time leading scorer with 2,228 points. He passed former guard and Northern Illinois all-time leading scorer Eugene German, who ended his prep career with 2,020 points and was chosen as an Indiana All-Star in 2016.

Scheduling is still up in the air amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but the games between the Indiana All-Stars and Kentucky All-Stars are tentatively set for June 5 and June 6.

"I was the first (Indiana All-Star) since Eugene, so I'm just trying to keep it going," Davis said. "Hopefully some more kids from our school get to play in this game."

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

