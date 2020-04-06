21st Century star, Florida Atlantic recruit Johnell Davis named Indiana All-Star

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Johnell Davis continues to solidify himself as one of the best players in the state.

21st Century's star guard was one of 13 seniors named to the Indiana All-Star team on Monday. After receiving the news, the Florida Atlantic recruit said he was more proud than surprised at his opportunity to represent Gary on one of the state's biggest stages.

"It's an honor because there are a lot of great players in the state," Davis said. "I'm glad to be picked as one of them."

The senior averaged 31.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 2.6 assists per game, while guiding the Cougars to their fifth consecutive Class A sectional championship this season.

Although the rest of the boys basketball playoffs were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Davis still finished his career as 21st Century's all-time leading scorer with 2,228 points. He passed former guard and Northern Illinois all-time leading scorer Eugene German, who ended his prep career with 2,020 points and was chosen as an Indiana All-Star in 2016.

Scheduling is still up in the air amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but the games between the Indiana All-Stars and Kentucky All-Stars are tentatively set for June 5 and June 6.

"I was the first (Indiana All-Star) since Eugene, so I'm just trying to keep it going," Davis said. "Hopefully some more kids from our school get to play in this game."

