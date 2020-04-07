21st Century's Johnell Davis tabbed as Indiana Mr. Basketball finalist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Johnell Davis has dreamed of being named Indiana Mr. Basketball ever since he was a kid.

On Tuesday, 21st Century's standout guard was tabbed as one of five finalists for the prestigious award, according to the Indianapolis Star.

"I would be the first in the Region to win in a long time," said Davis, who is the only Class A player being considered. "I would make history."

If he were chosen, Davis would be the Region's first honoree since legendary Valparaiso guard Bryce Drew won the coveted award in 1994 before going on to play at Valparaiso University.

The other four finalists for the 2020 award are Lawrence Central forward and Louisville commit Dre Davis; Culver Academy guard and Indiana recruit Trey Galloway; Bloomington South guard and Indiana signee Anthony Leal; and Lawrence North guard and Iowa commit Tony Perkins.

The winner will be announced Friday.