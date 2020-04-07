You are the owner of this article.
21st Century's Johnell Davis tabbed as Indiana Mr. Basketball finalist
BOYS BASKETBALL

Johnell Davis has dreamed of being named Indiana Mr. Basketball ever since he was a kid.

On Tuesday, 21st Century's standout guard was tabbed as one of five finalists for the prestigious award, according to the Indianapolis Star.

"I would be the first in the Region to win in a long time," said Davis, who is the only Class A player being considered. "I would make history."

If he were chosen, Davis would be the Region's first honoree since legendary Valparaiso guard Bryce Drew won the coveted award in 1994 before going on to play at Valparaiso University.

The other four finalists for the 2020 award are Lawrence Central forward and Louisville commit Dre Davis; Culver Academy guard and Indiana recruit Trey Galloway; Bloomington South guard and Indiana signee Anthony Leal; and Lawrence North guard and Iowa commit Tony Perkins.

The winner will be announced Friday.

There was a concerted effort to bolster the team's schedule by 21st Century's coaching staff and athletic director so their star player wouldn't fly under the radar. The Cougars faced Class 4A programs Chesterton, Indianapolis Cathedral and Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, who were all ranked in the top 15 of the final Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll.

Davis averaged 31.4 points per game this year and had one of his best performances against Crispus Attucks on Feb. 11. The Florida Atlantic recruit and Indiana All-Star scored a career-high 53 points in 21st Century's 104-99 loss.

"Out of all of the games, I think that was the most important one," Cougars assistant coach Larry Upshaw said. "The crowd down there was crazy. It was probably the most hostile environment that we played in this year, and Nelly finished with 53 on the same court that Oscar Robertson played on."

