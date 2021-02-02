39 things to know about the Region teams competing in the girls basketball state tournament

Bishop Noll (15-7), Class 2A: Senior guards Courtney Blakley, who is averaging 31.3 points per game, and Rose Fuentes, who recently eclipsed 1,000 points in her prep career, are leading the way for the Warriors.

Boone Grove (10-6), Class 2A: The Wolves are seeking their first postseason victory since the 2012-13 campaign.

Bowman (4-19), Class 2A: The Eagles have only won one playoff game in the last six seasons.

Calumet (7-9), Class 3A: The Warriors are heading into their first postseason under coach Chris York, who was hired in July 2020.

Chesterton (13-8), Class 4A: Seniors Emma Schmidt and Nalani Malackowski lead the Trojans in scoring at 11.4 points and 10.2 points per game, respectively.

Clark (6-12), Class 3A: The Pioneers earned a 45-44 road victory over EC Central on Jan. 27, which was their final regular-season game in school history.

Crown Point (18-1), Class 4A: The IBCA No. 2 Bulldogs, who are guided by star guard Jessica Carrothers and Purdue commit Lilly Stoddard, will try to break through and earn their first trip to state since the 1996-97 season.