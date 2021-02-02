39 things to know about the Region teams competing in the girls basketball state tournament

The IHSAA's 46th annual girls basketball state tournament begins today, adding more excitement and anticipation to a campaign that has been unlike any other.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, at least 32 of the 41 Region teams have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season due to COVID-19 concerns within their respective programs.
The list includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville, Wheeler and Whiting.
River Forest and Whiting have withdrawn from the playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving 39 Northwest Indiana teams left to chase postseason hardware.
To gear up for sectionals, here are 39 things you should know about the Region programs preparing to take the hardwood.
21st Century (0-15), Class A: The Cougars scored a season-high 37 points in a seven-point loss at EC Central on Jan. 23.
Andrean (16-1), Class 2A: The 59ers won 16 straight games throughout the regular season, with their lone loss coming against Indiana Basketball Coaches Association No. 2 Crown Point in their regular-season finale Jan. 23.
Bishop Noll (15-7), Class 2A: Senior guards Courtney Blakley, who is averaging 31.3 points per game, and Rose Fuentes, who recently eclipsed 1,000 points in her prep career, are leading the way for the Warriors.
Boone Grove (10-6), Class 2A: The Wolves are seeking their first postseason victory since the 2012-13 campaign.
Bowman (4-19), Class 2A: The Eagles have only won one playoff game in the last six seasons.
Calumet (7-9), Class 3A: The Warriors are heading into their first postseason under coach Chris York, who was hired in July 2020.
Chesterton (13-8), Class 4A: Seniors Emma Schmidt and Nalani Malackowski lead the Trojans in scoring at 11.4 points and 10.2 points per game, respectively.
Clark (6-12), Class 3A: The Pioneers earned a 45-44 road victory over EC Central on Jan. 27, which was their final regular-season game in school history.
Crown Point (18-1), Class 4A: The IBCA No. 2 Bulldogs, who are guided by star guard Jessica Carrothers and Purdue commit Lilly Stoddard, will try to break through and earn their first trip to state since the 1996-97 season.
EC Central (5-11), Class 4A: The Cardinals failed to reach double-digit wins in the regular season for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.
Gavit (2-16), Class 3A: The Gladiators are eyeing their first playoff victory since the 2012-13 season.
Griffith (11-3), Class 3A: The Panthers have three players (Marisa Esquivel, Cierra Pipkins, Julissa Hamm) averaging double figures in scoring.
Hammond (0-10), Class 3A: The Wildcats scored a season-high 37 points in a nine-point loss at River Forest on Jan. 19.
Hanover Central (10-6), Class 3A: Seniors Nevaeh Govert and Julia Blue are leading the way for the Wildcats at 16.5 points and 11.1 points per game, respectively.
Hebron (5-11), Class 2A: The Hawks lost their regular-season finale Jan. 30 at home against Westville and will face the Blackhawks again today in Sectional 34 at North Judson.
Highland (11-10), Class 4A: The Trojans finished the regular season with a winning record for the first time under coach Chris Tomcsi, who has been at the helm for three years.
Hobart (8-11), Class 4A: The Brickies, led by sophomore Asia Donald, closed out the regular season with back-to-back victories.
Illiana Christian (5-14), Class 2A: This is the Vikings' first time competing in the state tournament since their school relocated from Illinois to Indiana.
Kankakee Valley (11-10), Class 3A: Sophomore guard Lilly Toppen leads the Kougars in scoring at 10.5 points per game.
Kouts (15-6), Class A: The Fillies, led by star sophomore Allison Capouch, are seeking their first sectional title since the 2014-15 season.
LaCrosse (4-17), Class A: Junior Jersie Bartels paces the Tigers in scoring at 9.4 points per game.
Lake Central (9-10), Class 4A: Forward Aniyah Bishop, who leads the Indians in scoring at 12.1 points per game, is one of the most impactful freshmen in the Region.
Lake Station (17-4), Class 2A: Standout senior and Purdue Northwest commit Taylor Austin has guided the Eagles to a program record in wins, and now she will try to lead the team to its first sectional crown.
LaPorte (10-10), Class 4A: The Slicers, who are seeking their second straight sectional championship, are guided by Purdue Fort Wayne commit Ryin Ott.
Lighthouse (3-9), Class 3A: Lions star junior Trinity Barnes is averaging a team-high 25.8 points per game.
Lowell (9-12), Class 4A: Junior guard Kelly Chavez leads the Red Devils in scoring at 9.5 points per game and will try to guide her program to its first sectional win since the 2013-14 season.
Merrilliville (11-5), Class 4A: The Pirates are led by a strong senior class, headlined by Cailynn Dilosa, Torri Miller — who is the programs all-time leader in steals — and Shekinah Thomas.
Marquette (10-6), Class 2A: The Blazers are eyeing their first postseason victory since winning back-to-back Class A state titles in 2018 and 2019.
Michigan City (11-7), Class 4A: Indiana All-Star candidate and Northern Kentucky recruit Trinity Thompson is averaging 22.6 points, 15.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the Wolves.
Morgan Township (16-5), Class A: The Cherokees, guided by do-it-all senior Emma O'Brien, will try to clinch their second straight sectional crown.
Morton (9-13), Class 4A: The Governors won three of their last four games to close out the regular season.
Munster (9-10), Class 4A: Seniors Holly Kaim and Aleena Mongerie will try to lead the Mustangs to their second consecutive sectional title and fifth sectional crown overall.
North Newton (5-9), Class 2A: The Spartans have won one playoff game since the 2003-04 season.
Portage (5-12), Class 4A: The Indians were temporarily shut down twice this season due to COVID-19 but earned a 42-40 win at Lake Central in their regular-season finale Jan. 29.
South Central (16-7), Class 2A: The Satellites ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak, which includes their fifth Porter County Conference Tournament championship.
Valparaiso (15-5), Class 4A: The Vikings closed out the regular season on a five-game winning streak.
Washington Township (9-9), Class A: The Senators only have six players but will try to earn their second playoff victory in the last seven seasons.
Westville (6-5), Class 2A: First-year coach Grayce Roach and the Blackhawks have played the least amount of games of any Porter County Conference team this season because of multiple COVID-19-related stoppages.
Wheeler (5-10), Class 3A: The Bearcats went 3-0 in the Hanover Central Holiday Classic at the end of 2020.