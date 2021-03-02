43 things to know about the Region teams competing in the boys basketball state tournament

Roughly one year ago, nearly the entire sports world went on hold at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The IHSAA's 110th annual boys basketball state tournament was cut short after the sectional round, forcing six Region sectional champions — 21st Century, Bowman, Hammond, Hanover Central, Merrillville and Valparaiso — to end their seasons prematurely.
No regional, semistate or state champs were crowned, leaving those six aforementioned programs and several others around the state with lifelong questions about what could have been.
Since then, the IHSAA has resumed prep sports amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and the 111th IHSAA state tourney is set to begin tonight.
Throughout the regular season, The Times confirmed that at least 25 of the 44 boys basketball teams in Northwest Indiana suspended activities and/or missed a game due to coronavirus concerns within their respective programs.
The list includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Crown Point, Gavit, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lowell, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Township, Westville, Wheeler and Whiting.
Clark, which is in its last school year before the School City of Hammond consolidates, will not compete in the playoffs. According to Pioneers athletic director Chris Moore, the program was shut down last month because of "low numbers" due to COVID-19 and other factors. The team only played two games in its final season, at home against Lowell on Nov. 25 and at home against Griffith on Dec. 3, losing both.
Since Clark won't be participating in the postseason, there are 43 Region teams left in the playoffs, so here are 43 things you should know about the programs taking part in Hoosier Hysteria.
21st Century (6-13), Class A: The Cougars, led by standout sophomores Quintin Floyd and Demetrius Moss, will try to win their sixth straight sectional crown.
Andrean (12-5), Class 2A: The 59ers are one of the most balanced teams in the Region and defeated seven Class 4A programs during the regular season, including West Side in their regular-season finale.
Bishop Noll (3-16), Class 2A: First-year coach and 2012 Bishop Noll alum John Dodson III will try to guide his alma mater to its first playoff win since the 2017-18 campaign.
Boone Grove (15-6), Class 2A: Junior guard Trey Steinhilber is averaging a team-high 17.4 points per game for the Wolves, who closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak.
Bowman (8-12), Class 2A: Senior guard Koron Davis, the Eagles' all-time leading scorer, will try to guide his team to back-to-back sectional championships for the third time in program history.
Calumet (10-8), Class 3A: The Warriors ended the regular season with a game-winning buzzer beater from junior guard Scott Flores to knock off Morton 38-36 in overtime Feb. 19.
Chesterton (16-6), Class 4A: The Trojans lost 53-52 to Valparaiso in a sectional final last year and will have a rematch with the Vikings when they host them in a Chesterton Sectional opener tonight. During the regular season, the Trojans were defeated by Valparaiso 49-27 on Feb. 19.
Covenant Christian (7-16), Class A: Sophomore forward Jacob Miller is averaging team highs of 16.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Knights.
Crown Point (11-4), Class 4A: Senior guard Ty Smith and junior guard Drew Adzia lead the Bulldogs in scoring at 15.7 points and 12.1 points per game, respectively.
EC Central (8-13), Class 4A: The Cardinals closed out the regular season by winning five of their last seven games.
Gavit (0-17), Class 3A: The Gladiators, who will face Griffith in a sectional opener tonight at the Hammond Civic Center, are seeking their first win since Feb. 18, 2020, and their first playoff victory since March 4, 2014.
Griffith (5-16), Class 3A: The Panthers, led by senior guard Shaun Scott, are seeking their first postseason win since the 2017-18 season.
Hammond (15-1), Class 3A: Star guard Reggie Abram left the Wildcats' regular-season finale against Valparaiso on Feb. 26 with a lower left leg injury and was taken to the hospital. Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. said Abram is "day-to-day" with a muscle strain and isn't sure if the senior will play Friday in a sectional semifinal against either Gavit or Griffith at the Hammond Civic Center.
Hammond Academy (2-14), Class A: First-year coach Lonzyo Holcomb will try to help the Hawks keep their season alive against the host Mustangs in a Kouts Sectional opener tonight.
Hanover Central (15-6), Class 3A: Standout forward Landen Babusiak and the Wildcats are eyeing their third straight sectional title.
Hebron (11-11), Class 2A: Junior guard Reece Marrs, who is averaging a team-high 21.0 points per game, helped the Hawks end the regular season on a three-game winning streak.
Highland (12-10), Class 4A: The Trojans have secured their first winning season since the 2011-12 campaign.
Hobart (6-14), Class 4A: Due to COVID-19, the Brickies were the last Region team to begin their season, earning a 43-37 win at Griffith on Jan. 5.
Illiana Christian (16-6), Class 2A: The Vikings, guided by star senior Logan Van Essen, will participate in their first IHSAA state tournament since their school moved from Illinois to Indiana ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
Kankakee Valley (9-13), Class 3A: Senior forward Eli Carden, who was also the Kougars' starting quarterback last fall, is averaging a team-high 4.7 assists per game.
Kouts (23-2), Class A: Standout senior Cole Wireman, who has set the Mustangs' single-season scoring record with 662 points, will try to lead his program to its first sectional crown in nine seasons.
LaCrosse (4-17), Class A: The Tigers are seeking their first playoff win since the 2017-18 campaign.
Lake Central (15-7), Class 4A: The Indians, powered by star forward Kyle Ross, ended the regular season on a high note with a double-overtime victory against McCutcheon on Feb. 26.
Lake Station (11-12), Class 2A: Sophomore guards Willie Miller Jr. and Romeo Guerra are averaging 17.3 points and 13.8 points per game, respectively, for the Eagles.
LaPorte (5-17), Class 4A: The Slicers will try to earn their first playoff win under coach Kyle Benge, who has been at the helm for four seasons.
Lighthouse (6-12), Class 3A: The Lions are 3-0 since Kendall Nichols took over as their interim coach.
Lowell (12-9), Class 4A: Appalachian State commit Christopher Mantis, who is the Red Devils' all-time leading scorer, will try to guide his program to its first sectional title since 1993.
Marquette (14-9), Class 2A: The Blazers have five players averaging double figures in scoring, led by junior guard Brit Harris. He is averaging a team-high 17.7 points per game.
Merrillville (10-10), Class 4A: The Pirates ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak as they prepare to defend their sectional title.
Michigan City (12-10), Class 4A: Sophomore star Jamie Hodges Jr. will try to help the Wolves right the ship after losing seven of their last eight regular-season games.
Morgan Township (10-8), Class A: Senior forward Tate Ivanyo, who is averaging team highs of 18.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, leads the way for the Cherokees.
Morton (9-14), Class 4A: The Governors will face Highland in a West Side Sectional opener tonight with a chance to reach double digit wins in a season for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.
Munster (16-5), Class 4A: The Mustangs won their fourth straight Northwest Crossroads Conference title during the regular season. Now, they'll go after their 12th sectional crown.
North Newton (12-9), Class 2A: The Spartans have clinched their first winning season in sixteen years.
Portage (7-14), Class 4A: Sophomore guard Kamari Slaughter is averaging team highs of 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
River Forest (7-12), Class 3A: The Ingots snapped their six-game losing streak with a win over North Newton in their regular-season finale Feb. 26.
South Central (14-8), Class 2A: Senior center Brendan Carr, who will walk on at Northern Illinois for football, stands 6-foot-8 and is averaging 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
Valparaiso (17-4), Class 4A: The Vikings went undefeated in the Duneland Athletic Conference and hope to have point guard Breece Walls back for their matchup with the host Trojans in a Chesterton Sectional opener tonight. The junior missed his team's regular-season finale against Hammond on Feb. 26 with a right ankle sprain.
Washington Township (14-6), Class A: Senior guards James Hernandez and Tyler Hachey are each averaging 19.2 points per game for the Senators.
West Side (17-4), Class 4A: Consensus five-star prospect Jalen Washington headlines a loaded Cougars squad, which appears to have all of the pieces to make a deep postseason run.
Westville (10-10), Class 2A: The Blackhawks are seeking their first playoff victory since the 2017-18 season.
Wheeler (1-14), Class 3A: The Bearcats snapped a 23-game losing streak that dated back to last season with a victory over LaCrosse on Jan. 24.
Whiting (4-14), Class 2A: Senior guards Diandre Marshall and Tony Madrueno are averaging 15.9 points and 13.3 points per game, respectively, for the Oilers.