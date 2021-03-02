43 things to know about the Region teams competing in the boys basketball state tournament

Roughly one year ago, nearly the entire sports world went on hold at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IHSAA's 110th annual boys basketball state tournament was cut short after the sectional round, forcing six Region sectional champions — 21st Century, Bowman, Hammond, Hanover Central, Merrillville and Valparaiso — to end their seasons prematurely.

No regional, semistate or state champs were crowned, leaving those six aforementioned programs and several others around the state with lifelong questions about what could have been.

Since then, the IHSAA has resumed prep sports amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and the 111th IHSAA state tourney is set to begin tonight.

Throughout the regular season, The Times confirmed that at least 25 of the 44 boys basketball teams in Northwest Indiana suspended activities and/or missed a game due to coronavirus concerns within their respective programs.

The list includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Crown Point, Gavit, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lowell, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Township, Westville, Wheeler and Whiting.