Adam Hudak out as Wheeler football coach; Preston Frame resigns as LaCrosse basketball coach

Adam Hudak is out as the Wheeler football coach.

A job listing for "head varsity football coach" is listed on the Union Township School Corporation website and "interested candidates" are encouraged to mail their "letter of interest and application" to Bearcats athletic director Randy Stelter.

Hudak and Stelter did not respond to The Times' request for comment.

Hudak was at the helm for the last four seasons and posted a 21-20 record. Wheeler finished 8-3 last fall, which was its lone winning campaign under Hudak and its first winning season since 2015.

Prior to joining the Bearcats in 2017, Hudak was the head coach at Lake Station for two seasons. He went 2-9 with the Eagles in 2015 and 4-7 in 2016.

Stepping down

Preston Frame confirmed to The Times that he has resigned as the LaCrosse boys basketball coach.